Zelenskiy says more 'personnel changes' to come at SBU after corruption scandal

​President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ‌on Saturday ​there would be ‌more "personnel decisions" at Ukraine's SBU domestic security service following recent dismissals ‌over a corruption scandal ‌that had stirred public anger. In his evening address, Zelenskiy ⁠called ​revelations ⁠by anti-corruption police that senior security ⁠and law enforcement officials were ​shielding a criminal ring "frankly ⁠shameful, absolutely unacceptable".

"There have already ⁠been ​dismissals in the Security Service of Ukraine because ⁠of this, and there ⁠will ⁠be other personnel decisions," he said.