Zelenskiy says more 'personnel changes' to come at SBU after corruption scandal
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday there would be more "personnel decisions" at Ukraine's SBU domestic security service following recent dismissals over a corruption scandal that had stirred public anger. In his evening address, Zelenskiy called revelations by anti-corruption police that senior security and law enforcement officials were shielding a criminal ring "frankly shameful, absolutely unacceptable".
"There have already been dismissals in the Security Service of Ukraine because of this, and there will be other personnel decisions," he said.