Rugby-New Zealand maintain unbeaten record against Scotland with 43-21 win

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 21:36 IST
Rugby-New Zealand maintain unbeaten record against Scotland with 43-21 win

New Zealand ​kept up ​their unbeaten record ‌against Scotland, ​blowing away their hosts in the second half ‌as they won 43-21 in imperious style in their Nations Championship at Murrayfield on Saturday. There ‌were 10 tries as both sides showed ‌elements of their running game but errors and yellow cards also impacted on the outcome, with Scotland ⁠looking ​rusty ⁠and the All Blacks finishing strongly.

Veteran back Beauden Barrett ⁠scored two tries to bring his test tally ​to 50 with Wallace Sititi, Ethan de ⁠Groot, Peter Lakai, Josh Moorby and Asafo Aumua ⁠also ​crossing the line for the Kiwis and Damian McKenzie kicking four conversions Hooker ⁠Ewan Ashman scored a hat-trick of tries for Scotland ⁠in ⁠the first half, all converted by Finn Russell.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson ‌in ‌Cape Town; Editing by ​Ed Osmond)

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