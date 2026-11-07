Motorcycling-Marquez keeps Aprilia at bay to win Qatar sprint and inch closer to title

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 22:19 IST
Motorcycling-Marquez keeps Aprilia at bay to win Qatar sprint and inch closer to title

Ducati's ​Marc Marquez won ​a thrilling sprint ‌at the ​Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday and the reigning ‌champion could win another crown in the race on Sunday after title rival Jorge Martin finished ‌third. Fabio di Giannantonio, the 2023 winner, came ‌second in a sprint that was initially red-flagged when Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia suffered a painful crash and had ⁠to ​be taken ⁠off the track on a stretcher.

Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi ⁠had been battling for the lead earlier in ​the sprint but a crash ended not ⁠only the Aprilia rider's sprint but also his slim ⁠hopes ​of fighting for the MotoGP title. With a lead of 49 points, Marquez can ⁠now win a record-equalling eighth premier class title if ⁠he ⁠wins Sunday's race and Martin does not score any points.

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