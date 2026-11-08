Saudi civil defense gives all clear for Jazan

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 00:57 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 00:57 IST
Saudi civil defense gives all clear for Jazan

The ‌Saudi civil defense on Saturday sent out an all-clear notice for ‌the southwestern province of Jazan ‌after warning earlier of potential danger in the area.

Jazan is home ⁠to ​a ⁠Saudi Aramco refinery with a capacity ⁠of 400,000 barrels of crude ​oil per day. Southern Saudi Arabia, ⁠which borders Yemen, has come ⁠under repeated ​missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis targeting ⁠military installations and energy infrastructure, including ⁠Jazan's ⁠oil refinery.

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