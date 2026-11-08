Saudi civil defense gives all clear for Jazan
The Saudi civil defense on Saturday sent out an all-clear notice for the southwestern province of Jazan after warning earlier of potential danger in the area.
Jazan is home to a Saudi Aramco refinery with a capacity of 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Southern Saudi Arabia, which borders Yemen, has come under repeated missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis targeting military installations and energy infrastructure, including Jazan's oil refinery.