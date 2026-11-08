Israeli president picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu rival, to form government

Israel's ​president on ​Saturday chose Gadi Eisenkot, ‌Prime Minister ​Benjamin Netanyahu's strongest rival, to try to ‌form a new government, Israeli media reported, following a deadlocked election that left neither ‌man with a clear path to power.

Netanyahu, ‌Israel's longest-serving leader, is fighting to hold onto office after his religious-nationalist coalition lost its majority ⁠in ​an ⁠October 27 election but still emerged as ⁠the largest bloc in parliament. An anti-Netanyahu bloc led ​by Eisenkot, an ex-military chief, has refused ⁠to join forces with Arab parties who ⁠could hand ​it a majority. But Arab leaders, angered by policies of Netanyahu ⁠and his far-right allies, still nominated Eisenkot during ⁠marathon ⁠talks with President Isaac Herzog.