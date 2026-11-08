Israeli president picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu rival, to form government

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 01:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 01:02 IST
Israeli president picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu rival, to form government

Israel's ​president on ​Saturday chose Gadi Eisenkot, ‌Prime Minister ​Benjamin Netanyahu's strongest rival, to try to ‌form a new government, Israeli media reported, following a deadlocked election that left neither ‌man with a clear path to power.

Netanyahu, ‌Israel's longest-serving leader, is fighting to hold onto office after his religious-nationalist coalition lost its majority ⁠in ​an ⁠October 27 election but still emerged as ⁠the largest bloc in parliament. An anti-Netanyahu bloc led ​by Eisenkot, an ex-military chief, has refused ⁠to join forces with Arab parties who ⁠could hand ​it a majority. But Arab leaders, angered by policies of Netanyahu ⁠and his far-right allies, still nominated Eisenkot during ⁠marathon ⁠talks with President Isaac Herzog.

TRENDING

1
Paraguay swears in new president as Peña is put under house arrest

Paraguay swears in new president as Peña is put under house arrest

Global
2
NBA-Warriors' Porzingis stepping away from basketball to prioritize health 

NBA-Warriors' Porzingis stepping away from basketball to prioritize health 

Global
3
Trump vows new US air show will be biggest in the world

Trump vows new US air show will be biggest in the world

Global
4
Haiti PM says gang leader Mathias Saintil dead

Haiti PM says gang leader Mathias Saintil dead

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa's Growth Powerhouse? Ethiopia Faces a $608 Billion Challenge to Secure Its Economic Future

Can Asia-Pacific Close Its Tax Gap? IMF Outlines Reforms to Boost Revenue and Protect Families

Nepal's Tax System Faces Major Overhaul as IMF Calls for Smarter Revenue Policies and Reforms

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026