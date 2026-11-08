Polish shooter was fascinated by far-right ideology, interior minister says

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 00:59 IST
Polish shooter was fascinated by far-right ideology, interior minister says

​A ​gunman who ‌killed four ​women and two men in ‌the southern Polish city of Krakow on Saturday was ‌fascinated by far-right ideology, ‌Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski told a news briefing. "Everything points to ⁠the ​fact ⁠that the shooter was influenced by ⁠far-right ideology, a matter ​that will also be subject ⁠to investigation," Kierwinski said.

"Police officers ⁠are ​on-site, as are agents from the Internal ⁠Security Agency, both here at ⁠the ⁠scene and at the individual's family home."

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