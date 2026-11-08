Polish shooter was fascinated by far-right ideology, interior minister says
A gunman who killed four women and two men in the southern Polish city of Krakow on Saturday was fascinated by far-right ideology, Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski told a news briefing. "Everything points to the fact that the shooter was influenced by far-right ideology, a matter that will also be subject to investigation," Kierwinski said.
"Police officers are on-site, as are agents from the Internal Security Agency, both here at the scene and at the individual's family home."