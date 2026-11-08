Soccer-Messi becomes first to win MLS Golden Boot in consecutive seasons
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi became the first to win MLS' Golden Boot in back-to-back seasons, the league said on Saturday, the final day of the regular season.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi became the first to win MLS' Golden Boot in back-to-back seasons, the league said on Saturday, the final day of the regular season.
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