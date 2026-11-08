Saudi civil defence gives all-clear after alerts in Eastern Province

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 08:31 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 08:31 IST
Saudi civil defence gives all-clear after alerts in Eastern Province

Saudi ​Arabia's civil defence ​on Sunday lifted ‌alerts in ​several areas of the kingdom's oil-rich Eastern Province, including Dhahran, ‌home to the headquarters of oil major Saudi Aramco, shortly after warning of potential danger.

The all-clear also ‌applies to Dammam, Abqaiq and Al-Ahsa governorate, the ‌civil defence said. The Eastern Province contains the majority of the kingdom's oil and gas reserves as well as ⁠Saudi ​Aramco's headquarters, which ⁠suffered extensive damage in an attack in October.

Shortly after the ⁠all-clear, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it ​had intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the ⁠Yemeni Iran-allied Houthi group towards the Eastern region. The Houthis have ⁠been ​firing ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi airports, ports and oil installations, turning ⁠US ally Saudi Arabia into a pressure point in a ⁠war ⁠that began with the US and Israel attacking Iran in February.

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