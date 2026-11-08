Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power supply, Russian-installed management says

The ​Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power ​plant in ‌southeastern Ukraine ​has lost its external power supply, the Russian-installed management of ‌the plant said on Sunday after the Ferosplavna power line was disconnected by protective systems ‌because of damage. In a statement posted ‌on the Russian state-backed messenger app MAX, the plant's management said the Ferosplavna line had been shut ⁠down ​by ⁠automatic protection and that backup diesel generators were supplying ⁠power to the equipment required for safe operation ​of the station.

"Staff at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear ⁠power plant are monitoring all operational parameters of ⁠the ​equipment. All necessary measures to maintain the safe condition of the power units are ⁠being taken in full," the management said. Radiation ⁠levels ⁠on the site and in the surveillance zone were normal, the statement ‌added.