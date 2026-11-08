Egypt deepens gas cuts to fertilizer makers as energy squeeze tightens

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 14:25 IST
Egypt deepens gas cuts to fertilizer makers as energy squeeze tightens

Egyptian fertilizer producers have been notified ​of a new 33% reduction ​in their natural gas supplies, a ‌company ​statement and industry officials said on Sunday, as the country seeks to curb the need for expensive liquefied natural ‌gas imports. Misr Fertilizers Production Company said it had been told of the reduction, which follows an earlier 20% cut to gas supplies for fertilizer plants.

Egypt relies on domestic ‌gas and, increasingly, imported LNG for power generation, but domestic output has struggled ‌to keep pace with rising demand. The Iran war has tightened global LNG markets and pushed prices higher. When the earlier cut was announced, MOPCO and Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries said ⁠they would manage ​production in line ⁠with available gas. Abu Qir said it had contingency plans for managing inventory and rescheduling maintenance.

The Petroleum ⁠Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The country has also stepped up ​cheaper fuel oil imports. State-run Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation bought six cargoes of ⁠high-sulphur fuel oil for delivery in November and December, trading sources told Reuters last month.

LNG imports ⁠have ​risen this year, reaching a year-to-date high in July before easing from August. The ministry budgeted about $10.1 billion for LNG in the 2026/27 financial year, but prices ⁠have run above its estimates, an analyst said in October. It had spent $5.8 billion ⁠by October 6, ⁠putting it on course to overrun the budget before demand usually rises in spring and summer, the analyst said.

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