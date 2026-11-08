IRGC dismisses new US plan to tighten economic pressure on Iran as 'wordplay'

The ​US cannot ​achieve its ‌goals of blockading ​Iran's economy and shutting its trade ‌routes because Tehran has made preparations and communicates closely with neighbours, a Revolutionary Guards ‌spokesperson was quoted as saying on ‌Sunday. Hossein Mohebbi was reacting to the US military's Task Force Iron Gate, launched ⁠to ​help ⁠crack down on Tehran's movement of advanced weapons ⁠and other sanctioned material over its ​land borders and through the Caspian Sea.

"The ⁠Iron Gate plan is merely a ⁠wordplay, ​the Americans cannot achieve their objectives of imposing severe economic pressure ⁠to cause economic collapse in Iran through ⁠this approach," ⁠Mohebbi told the semi-official Fars news agency.