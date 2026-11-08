Egypt seeks faster progress on Libya gas, refining and power projects

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 15:17 IST
Egypt seeks faster progress on Libya gas, refining and power projects

Egypt aims ​to accelerate energy projects ​with Libya, ‌including gas ​pipeline links, refining of Libyan crude in Egypt and an ‌electricity interconnection, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said late on Saturday. Abdelatty's comments were in a ministry statement ‌after a meeting with Libya’s acting oil and ‌gas minister Khalifa Abdulsadek in Tripoli as Egypt contends with an energy squeeze exacerbated by insufficient domestic gas ⁠output ​and elevated global ⁠LNG prices since the start of the US-Israeli war ⁠on Iran.

Abdelatty also called for cooperation on petroleum ​products and the completion of projects to refine ⁠Libyan oil in Egypt and re-export it, the statement said, ⁠adding ​that Abdulsadek had said that Libya would continue implementing existing projects and would visit Cairo ⁠soon to continue technical talks with Egypt’s petroleum and ⁠electricity ⁠ministers. The statement did not provide details on costs or the status of the ‌projects.

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