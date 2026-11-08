Soccer-Dalian claim Chinese Super League title after Chengdu collapse

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 15:10 IST
Soccer-Dalian claim Chinese Super League title after Chengdu collapse

Dalian Yingbo lifted the Chinese Super League title ​for the first time in a drama-filled ​final Sunday as a 3-1 ‌win over ​Tianjin Tiger coupled with Chengdu Rongcheng's 3-2 loss to Shandong Taishan earned Li Guozu's side the trophy. Dalian won for the fifth ‌match in a row to complete a remarkable comeback by overhauling Chengdu's lead, which once stood at 12 points, with John Aloisi's side picking up just one point in their last five ‌matches.

The results see the two teams finish level on 52 points, with Dalian winning ‌the title on a better head-to-head record after recording a pair of wins over Chengdu, including in the penultimate round of matches. Dalian still needed to win on Sunday while hoping Chengdu lost, and Aloisi's side went two ⁠goals down ​in Jinan when Raphael ⁠Merkies and Guilherme Madruga struck in the 15th and 23rd minutes respectively.

Felipe Silva pulled one back for Chengdu ⁠with seven minutes remaining in the first half and, while Cryzan restored Shandong's two-goal advantage in the 63rd ​minute, Wellington Silva's 79th minute strike set up a tense finish. Wang Ziming's shot from ⁠close range was deflected over the bar in the third added minute as an increasingly desperate Chengdu ran out ⁠of ​time.

That left Dalian to secure the title in front of their own fans after Yang Mingrui gave the home side a fifth-minute lead. Xadas' 50th minute penalty levelled the scores ⁠for Tianjin but Liao Jintao netted from the edge of the area with 20 minutes left ⁠to restore Dalian's ⁠advantage.

Huang Shan then struck from three yards out in the fourth minute of stoppage time to seal the win for Dalian and send the ‌packed-out Dalian ‌Suoyuwan Football Stadium into raptures.

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