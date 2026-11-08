Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russian diplomats and military officials to join talks with US and Ukraine, Kremlin says

Russia's delegation to talks with the United States and Ukraine next week will include senior military officials and diplomats including Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax news agency. The trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, meant to discuss ​ending Moscow's war against Ukraine, is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday and will be the first such talks since February.

With Stephen Miller at the helm, Trump charts a course for conflict

President Donald Trump's decision to elevate loyalist Stephen Miller to run ​his White House indicates that he plans to ramp up confrontation in his final two years in office and block outside political and economic pressures, Trump administration officials and ‌other Republicans say. Voters delivered ​a historic rebuke to Republicans in Tuesday's midterm election, but with Miller as White House chief of staff, the Trump administration is expected to continue its aggressive immigration crackdown, amplify cultural conflicts and give no ground to a Democratic-controlled Congress, say officials and experts who spoke to Reuters. They say wavering Republicans will face increased pressure to stay in line, while businesses may have a harder time making their case to the White House.

Heavy rain floods tents housing Gaza displaced people, aid shortages hamper response

Heavy rains have flooded tens of thousands of tents housing displaced Palestinians crammed into encampments across the Gaza Strip, washing away shelters and soaking blankets and mattresses, local authorities said on Saturday. The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said at least 70,000 tents had been flooded in the past 12 hours, affecting tens of thousands of displaced people ‌and causing injuries although no fatalities had been reported.

Houthi-run health ministry says airstrikes kill 33 near Yemen capital

At least 33 people were killed and 39 wounded in what the Houthi-run Saba news agency said were Saudi airstrikes on a village near Yemen's capital Sanaa on Saturday, in one of the deadliest reported attacks since fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-aligned group resumed in July. Reuters could not independently verify the account. Saudi Arabia's Center for International Communication said it was investigating the report.

Turkish villagers demand COP31 leaders see for themselves devastation caused by coal

Local official Nejla Isik is among the villagers living beside a coal mine who demand that world leaders gathering in Turkey for COP31 climate talks leave the conference venue to inspect the devastation decades of lignite extraction have caused. Beginning on Monday, the transition to cleaner energy will be among the themes at the UN conference that continues until November 20 in Antalya on Turkey's Mediterranean coast.

Iran executes three men over armed unrest during January protests

Iran executed three men on Sunday after they were convicted of carrying out operations for Israel and the US and taking part in armed unrest during anti-government protests in January, state ‌media reported. The executions are the latest in a series Iran has carried out in recent months over the January protests, including of people accused of links to Israel and the US.

Europeans will join Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi, French foreign minister says

Europeans will participate in talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi next week, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Sunday. "The Europeans will be well represented; France will be in Abu Dhabi to take part in these discussions," Barrot told French radio station RTL in an interview.

Explainer-What happens next ‌after New Zealand's vote?

New Zealand's governing coalition hoped to hang on to power based on an initial vote count in the general election on Saturday, but the shape of the next government will not become clear until official results are announced on November 27. WHERE DO RESULTS STAND?

At least 21 dead after migrant boat sinks off Senegal coast, government says

At least 21 people have died after a boat carrying migrants sank off the Senegalese coast, the interior ministry said on Sunday. Authorities had rescued one survivor and found 21 bodies as of Saturday evening, the ministry said in a statement on X

Pope Leo heads to Milei's Argentina as tensions loom over austerity, Iran

Pope Leo heads on Sunday to Argentina on the second leg of a 12-day tour across South America, where the first US-born pope will give a closely watched speech to Argentine President Javier Milei, a libertarian seen as a close ally of Donald Trump. The address may underscore tensions between the Vatican and Milei, whose austerity agenda has been criticized by the Church for hitting the poorest most and who has strongly supported the Iran war, which Leo has criticized to Trump's ire.

After midterm rout, Vance tries to build his own 2028 brand

Late in his blitz to salvage Republicans' midterm fortunes, Vice President JD Vance shifted strategy. He talked less about President Donald Trump and more about the issues ⁠that define his own political identity. Vance ​argued the case for Republicans, who lost control of Congress in Tuesday’s vote, almost exclusively through the lens of his policy portfolio, according to a Reuters review ⁠of half a dozen speeches since the Republican convention in September.

Saudi civil defence gives all-clear after alerts in Eastern Province

Saudi Arabia's civil defence on Sunday lifted alerts in several areas of the kingdom's oil-rich Eastern Province, including Dhahran, home to the headquarters of oil major Saudi Aramco, shortly after warning of potential danger. The all-clear also applies to Dammam, Abqaiq and Al-Ahsa governorate, the civil defence said.

Media industry still has a problem with sexual abuse, UK minister says

Britain's culture minister, Lisa Nandy, said on Sunday there was still a problem with sexual abuse in the media industry after Russell Brand, once a high-profile comedian and actor, was convicted of raping a woman and sexually assaulting ⁠three more. Brand's conviction on Thursday renewed scrutiny of how Britain's entertainment industry has treated well-known performers accused of abusing their power, with some women saying they feared speaking out could harm their careers.

Astellas employee imprisoned in China to be released in December, Japanese media report

A Japanese employee of Astellas Pharma sentenced to three years and six months in prison for espionage in China is set to be released in mid-December and returned to Japan, Japanese media reported late on Saturday. Kyodo news agency and Yomiuri newspaper among others reported the news, citing sources.

Judge orders Paraguay's ex-president Peña held before trial

A Paraguayan judge on Saturday ordered former President Santiago ​Peña held in pretrial detention at a military facility while prosecutors investigate his ties to digital lender ueno, whose collapse has left millions of customers struggling to access their accounts. Judge Humberto Otazú ordered Peña, who has been charged with breach of trust and administration for personal gain, held at the facility, saying detention was necessary to ensure he remained in the country while the case proceeded.

Guatemalan lawmaker, three police officers killed in armed attack

A Guatemalan lawmaker and three police officers were killed in an armed ⁠attack in the eastern department of Zacapa, President Bernardo Arévalo said, condemning the violence and ordering security forces to help identify those responsible. Lawmaker Julio César Portillo Paz was attacked on Friday in Río Hondo, Zacapa, and initially taken to a hospital with serious injuries. His death was later confirmed by the National Unity of Hope party, or UNE, to which he belonged.

Israeli president picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu rival, to try to form government

Israel's president on Saturday chose Gadi Eisenkot, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's strongest rival, to try to form a new government following a deadlocked election that left neither man with a clear path to power. Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, is fighting to stay in office after his religious-nationalist coalition lost its ⁠majority ​in an October 27 election but still emerged as the largest bloc in parliament.

Exclusive-Rubio warns top staff against conflicts of interest as Republicans look to 2028

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has moved to tighten control over the State Department, telling senior officials that staff must stay in their lanes and avoid actions that present conflicts of interest, four people familiar with the matter said. Rubio's message, delivered in a meeting last week before the Republican Party's electoral losses on Tuesday, comes as its leading figures attempt to put distance between themselves and an increasingly unpopular Trump administration.

Saudi Aramco building in Riyadh damaged by falling debris after attempted attack, ministry says

An administrative building belonging to state oil giant Saudi Aramco in Riyadh was damaged by falling debris following an attempted attack on Sunday, with no injuries or fatalities reported, the kingdom's Energy Ministry said. A Reuters witness saw blown-out windows across several floors of the Aramco Tower, one of the tallest buildings in the capital's King Abdullah Financial District.

Sudan detains chairman of former ruling party, Ahmed Haroun, two party officials say

The Sudanese army detained Ahmed Haroun, an islamist leader and the ⁠chairman of Sudan's former ruling party, National Congress Party, two officials in the party told Reuters on Sunday. Haroun is wanted by the International Criminal Court.

Poland mourns victims of Krakow mass shooting as security fears grow

Poland began two days of national mourning on Sunday and police bolstered security after six people were killed in a mass shooting in Krakow that the government said was likely inspired by far-right ideology. Saturday's attack in the city's historic main square shocked a country that has prided itself on being safer than many of its ⁠Western European neighbours, deepening public concern following a string of school stabbings in October that officials linked to extremist content online.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant relying on generators ⁠again after losing external power supply

The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine has lost its external electricity supply and is again using backup generators for reactor cooling, the plant's management and the UN's nuclear watchdog said on Sunday.

Zaporizhzhia, which produces no electricity but needs power supplied by two external links to keep nuclear fuel cool, lost its off-site electricity supply after the Ferosplavna power line disconnected, the International Atomic Energy Agency said.

Zelenskiy criticises Ukraine's SBU security service over corruption scandal

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised more "personnel decisions" at Ukraine's domestic security service on Saturday following a corruption scandal that has fuelled public anger over official impunity. Anti-corruption authorities unveiled charges this week against several senior security and law enforcement officials over their alleged role in shielding a vast criminal ring.

'Trump has cost us': After midterm losses, MAGA asks if it's over

As ‌Republicans faced a nationwide drubbing in Tuesday’s midterm elections, supporters streamed out of a Dallas ballroom where they’d ‌hoped to toast a win for US Senate candidate Ken Paxton, a favorite of President Donald Trump. In the hotel bar, Michael Little, a 59-year-old businessman and three-time Trump voter, stared at the president’s image on a television screen. “People are pissed off at Trump. Trump has cost us,” he ​said, capturing a sentiment rippling through the president’s Make America Great Again movement after the Republican Party’s worst electoral defeat in decades.