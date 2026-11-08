Following is a summary of current ​entertainment news briefs.

Macklemore ​says US venues ‌rejected his ​Free Palestine tour

American rapper Macklemore, an outspoken critic of Israel's war ‌in Gaza, said on Friday that major US concert venues including New York's Madison Square Garden refused to book ‌his Free Palestine tour that just concluded three dates ‌in Europe. The "Thrift Shop" performer launched the effort after he was removed as the opening act on musician Ed Sheeran's concert tour in ⁠August. ​Macklemore said ⁠at the time that stadium owners had objected to him saying "Free Palestine" ⁠on stage.

Media industry still has a problem with sexual ​abuse, UK minister says

Britain's culture minister, Lisa Nandy, said ⁠on Sunday there was still a problem with sexual abuse in ⁠the ​media industry after Russell Brand, once a high-profile comedian and actor, was convicted of raping a woman and ⁠sexually assaulting three more. Brand's conviction on Thursday renewed scrutiny ⁠of how Britain's ⁠entertainment industry has treated well-known performers accused of abusing their power, with some women saying ‌they ‌feared speaking out could harm ​their careers.