Train collision in Egypt’s Giza province kills 4 and injures 88, health ministry says

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 20:40 IST
Train collision in Egypt’s Giza province kills 4 and injures 88, health ministry says

​Two passenger ​trains collided some ‌76 km (47 ​miles) south of Cairo on Sunday, killing ‌at least four people and injuring 88, Egypt’s health ministry said. The state ‌railway authority said a train travelling ‌from Giza to Fayoum hit the back of another heading from Cairo ⁠to Aswan, derailing ​several carriages.

President ⁠Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered a swift ⁠investigation and said anyone found negligent should ​be held accountable, according to a ⁠separate statement. Emergency crews were clearing the ⁠wreckage ​to restore services on the Cairo-Upper Egypt line, the railway ⁠authority said, without giving any indication of ⁠how ⁠long this would take.

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