Following is a ​summary ​of current ‌science news ​briefs.

SpaceX plans $24 billion gas ‌power plant, data center project in Texas

SpaceX is planning ‌a roughly $24 billion gas-fired ‌power plant and super-compute facility in Starbase, Texas, according to a public ⁠hearing ​notice. The ⁠rockets-to-AI company's request comes as opposition ⁠to data centers grows, ​with voters rejecting them in ⁠40 of 41 local ballot ⁠measures ​and Democrats, some of whom had campaigned ⁠on pausing new projects, taking control ⁠of ⁠the US Congress and the Texas ‌governor's ‌office in the midterm ​elections.