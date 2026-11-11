Reuters Science News Summary
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
SpaceX plans $24 billion gas power plant, data center project in Texas
SpaceX is planning a roughly $24 billion gas-fired power plant and super-compute facility in Starbase, Texas, according to a public hearing notice. The rockets-to-AI company's request comes as opposition to data centers grows, with voters rejecting them in 40 of 41 local ballot measures and Democrats, some of whom had campaigned on pausing new projects, taking control of the US Congress and the Texas governor's office in the midterm elections.