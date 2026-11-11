Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Boehringer, Zealand's obesity drug did not raise heart risks in trial, data shows

Zealand Pharma and Boehringer Ingelheim's experimental obesity drug did not increase the risk of serious heart problems compared to a placebo in a late-stage trial, the companies said on Monday. The study enrolled 5,530 adults with ​obesity who had cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney diseases, or at least two weight-related complications or cardiovascular risk factors

Chinese traditional medicine firm Neautus jumps in Hong Kong debut

Shares of Sichuan Neautus Traditional Chinese Medicine jumped as much as ​119.2% in their Hong Kong market debut on Wednesday after the company raised HK$262 million ($33.4 million) in an initial public offering. • The shares of the Chinese traditional ‌medicine manufacturer opened ​at HK$51.3, up 27.6% from their HK$40.20 offer price, and hit a high of HK$88.1. The stock last traded at HK$83, still up 106.5% from offer price. Hang Seng Index was down 0.7%

Bird flu detected on small farm in eastern Germany, ministry says

Bird flu has been detected in a small domestic poultry holding in Brandenburg, the German state surrounding Berlin, for the first time this autumn, the local agricultural ministry said on Tuesday. The highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus was confirmed in a holding of about 160 ducks, geese and chickens in the Havelland district, prompting authorities to order the humane culling of the birds and the establishment of protection and surveillance zones around the site.

Smart ring maker Oura to acquire Counsel Health for $625 million

Smart-ring ‌maker Oura said on Tuesday it will acquire virtual primary care company Counsel Health for $625 million in an all-cash deal, combining Oura's biometric data with Counsel's care platform and on-demand physicians. Counsel is an AI-enabled company that combines a chat-based medical interface with access to licensed, board-certified physicians for people to get help with everyday health questions.

Five US states join FTC suit against Hims & Hers over privacy practices

Five US states have joined the Federal Trade Commission in a lawsuit that alleges telehealth company Hims & Hers Health engaged in deceptive and unlawful privacy practices, the FTC said on Tuesday. The lawsuit alleges the company shared consumers' sensitive health information with third-party advertising platforms including Meta Platforms and Snap, despite claiming its services maintain consumers' privacy.

CVC, GBL secure over 90% of Recordati, clear path to delisting

Private equity firm CVC and Belgian investment group GBL secured more than 90% of Italian pharmaceutical group Recordati at the end of the takeover offer period, a regulatory filing showed on Monday, paving the way for the delisting of the company. The additional shares tendered on ‌Monday took the consortium's holding above the 90% threshold required to delist the €11 billion ($12.32 billion) drugmaker

US FDA approves Bayer's blood thinner to prevent repeat strokes

The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new type of blood thinner developed by Bayer for the prevention of strokes in patients who have already had one or have had a "mini-stroke." The drug, which has the chemical name asundexian and will be sold under the brand name Sunharbo, is the first approved treatment designed ‌to prevent harmful blood clots by blocking the clotting protein Factor XIa. Current big-selling blood-clot preventers, such as Pfizer and Bristol Myers Squibb's Eliquis and Xarelto, sold by Johnson & Johnson and Bayer, work by blocking Factor Xa, a different protein involved in the formation of blood clots.

Drug price hikes in Germany could cost health insurers extra $6.2 billion annually, study finds

Germany's statutory health insurers face $6.2 billion in additional costs if the country raises drug prices in response to pressure from US President Donald Trump, with little benefit to the US, a Harvard Medical School study showed on Wednesday. The study's estimate was based on a 25% price increase scenario in Germany, similar to a recent deal between the US and Britain under Trump's "most-favoured-nation" pricing policy which seeks to tie some US medicine prices to those paid in other wealthy countries.

Congo's Ebola cases surpass 11,000, government data show

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo has surpassed 11,000, government data showed on Tuesday. Confirmed infections now total 11,042, and 5,387 people have died, the data showed

Lundbeck hikes annual forecasts as migraine drug powers earnings beat

Danish drugmaker Lundbeck raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts on Tuesday after third-quarter earnings beat expectations, citing strong demand for its migraine treatment Vyepti ⁠in the United States. Shares were ​up around 5% by 1116 GMT, hitting a new record high.

AstraZeneca bolsters vaccine pipeline with US-biotech Omniose acquisition

AstraZeneca has acquired Omniose, an early-stage biotechnology ⁠firm developing vaccines against serious bacterial infections, and folded the business into its infectious diseases division, the target company said on Tuesday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed

Zura Bio's skin disease drug fails mid-stage trial

Zura Bio said on Monday its experimental drug failed the main goal of a mid-stage study in patients with hidradenitis suppurativa, a chronic skin disease that causes painful lumps under the skin. Shares of the biotech firm fell more than 75% in morning trading.

Washington state accuses largest dialysis providers DaVita, Fresenius of suppressing competition

Washington state filed an antitrust lawsuit on Tuesday accusing DaVita and Germany's Fresenius ⁠Medical Care, the largest kidney dialysis providers in the US, of suppressing competition for kidney specialists, reducing treatment options for patients suffering from end-stage renal disease. The complaint filed by Washington Attorney General Nick Brown challenged the defendants' alleged longstanding practice of requiring kidney specialists, or nephrologists, to sign noncompete agreements when they serve as medical directors overseeing and assuring the safety of dialysis centers.

Bon Secours affiliate sweetens bid for Surgery Partners to up to $6 billion

HealthSpan Partners, an affiliate of nonprofit hospital system Bon Secours Mercy Health, sweetened its bid for Surgery Partners to up to $6 billion on Monday, ​after the receipt of an unsolicited competing proposal from a third party. Shares of Surgery Partners climbed 12% in morning trading.

US FDA orders new eye risk warnings for Ozempic, Zepbound

The US FDA on Monday informed patients and healthcare providers of a potential increased risk of a serious eye condition associated with the use of GLP-1 drugs for weight loss and diabetes. The US Food and Drug Administration said it is requiring GLP-1 drugs such as Eli ⁠Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound, and Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy to add information to the "warnings and precautions" section of labeling about the potential increased risk of non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION).

Hims & Hers to offer peptides as soon as November after US eases curbs

Hims & Hers Health said on Monday it will begin selling three wellness products in November, including a peptide that has not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, after regulators relaxed guidelines on compounding the products that have attracted interest from fitness and longevity enthusiasts. The November launch from the telehealth company will include glutathione, an unapproved peptide promoted for anti-aging and athletic recovery; sermorelin, a ⁠peptide associated ​with growth; and nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, or NAD+, a coenzyme that plays a role in cellular metabolism.

Lilly's weight-loss pill improves sleep apnea in late-stage trial

Eli Lilly said on Monday its oral weight-loss drug Foundayo significantly reduced breathing interruptions during sleep in obese adults with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea, meeting the main goal of a late-stage study. Shares of the drugmaker rose over 3%.

US FDA declines to approve Novocure's lung cancer device

Novocure said on Monday the US health regulator has declined to approve its device for patients whose lung cancer has spread to the brain. The company had submitted an application seeking approval for Optune Mya — the device meant for adults with brain tumors from non-small cell lung cancer who have already had stereotactic radiation, a precise form of radiation treatment

Food industry pushes back on WHO guidance for products with added colour, sweeteners

Governments should consider regulating foods that include added colours, flavours or sweeteners designed to make the product more appealing to consumers, according to new draft World Health Organization ⁠guidance that has sparked swift pushback from the food industry. The WHO draft aims to help governments identify which foods should be consumed in moderation as part of a healthy diet – and which products could be subject to measures like warning labels or taxes, depending on national priorities. The new draft food-profiling model, published last week, marks the first time the UN health agency has included this type of ingredient in its guidance, previously only focused on nutritional content, including fat ⁠and salt.

Exclusive-CDC chief says agency will not change measles response if US loses elimination status

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ⁠will not fundamentally change its response to measles outbreaks even if the US loses its measles elimination status this month, CDC Director Dr Erica Schwartz told Reuters on Tuesday. Global health experts convened by the Pan American Health Organization will determine in the coming days whether the US has lost its official measles-free status, a hard-won public health achievement it has held since 2000.

Mirum's liver infection drug lowers virus levels in second late-stage study

Mirum Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday its experimental treatment for hepatitis delta, a serious liver infection, led to reduced virus and normal liver enzyme levels, meeting the main goal of a second late-stage study. The company said 59% of patients receiving weekly doses of brelovitug achieved both outcomes after 24 weeks, compared with none in ‌the delayed-treatment group

J&J eyes US nod for Caplyta in bipolar mania after second trial win

Johnson & ‌Johnson said on Tuesday its drug Caplyta eased manic symptoms better than placebo in a second late-stage study of patients with bipolar I disorder, paving the way for a planned US regulatory filing. The trial tested a 42 mg daily dose of Caplyta ​against placebo over three weeks in adults with manic episodes, with or without mixed features, associated with bipolar I disorder