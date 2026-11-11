The Irish government struck ​a draft public sector pay deal ​with trade unions on ‌Wednesday ​that provides for average cumulative pay increases of 10.75% to early 2029 and the ending of all ‌industrial action, pending ratification.

The new deal was negotiated following the expiration of the last pay agreement in June which result in a widespread strike last month, ‌the country's first since the height of the financial crisis in ‌2009. A second strike on Thursday was suspended.