Ireland strikes new public sector pay deal to avert more industrial action
The Irish government struck a draft public sector pay deal with trade unions on Wednesday that provides for average cumulative pay increases of 10.75% to early 2029 and the ending of all industrial action, pending ratification.
The new deal was negotiated following the expiration of the last pay agreement in June which result in a widespread strike last month, the country's first since the height of the financial crisis in 2009. A second strike on Thursday was suspended.