China, Hong Kong shares diverge on market support, global rate concerns
China stocks edged higher, and Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday, as investors weighed renewed global rates concerns against domestic market stabilisation measures.
China stocks edged higher, and Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday, as investors weighed renewed global rates concerns against domestic market stabilisation measures.
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