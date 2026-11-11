China's foreign minister holds call with US Rubio, China's state media reports

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 20:47 IST
China's foreign minister holds call with US Rubio, China's state media reports

​China's Foreign ​Minister on Wednesday ‌held "positive and ​constructive" call with US Secretary of ‌State Marco Rubio, state news agency Xinhua reported, with Beijing expressing willingness ‌to strengthen communication and cooperation ‌with Washington. The talks come roughly a week ahead of the APEC ⁠Economic Leaders' ​Meeting ⁠in China's Shenzhen where Presidents Xi ⁠Jinping and Donald Trump are expected to ​meet.

The current momentum of stability ⁠in China-US relations has not come ⁠easily, ​Wang said, calling it "a rational choice made by the ⁠two major countries based on respective ⁠and ⁠shared interests," the Xinhua report said.

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