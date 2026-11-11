China's foreign minister holds call with US Rubio, China's state media reports

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 20:55 IST
China's foreign minister holds call with US Rubio, China's state media reports

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on ‌Wednesday held "positive and constructive" call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, ‌state news agency Xinhua reported, with ‌Beijing expressing willingness to strengthen communication and cooperation with Washington.

The talks come roughly a ⁠week ​ahead ⁠of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in China's ⁠Shenzhen where Presidents Xi Jinping and ​Donald Trump are expected to meet. The ⁠current momentum of stability in China-US ⁠relations ​has not come easily, Wang said, calling it "a rational choice ⁠made by the two major countries based on ⁠respective ⁠and shared interests," the Xinhua report said.

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