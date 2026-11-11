Russia's negotiator on Ukraine rejects option of territorial swaps with Kyiv, TASS reports

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 20:49 IST
Russia's negotiator on Ukraine rejects option of territorial swaps with Kyiv, TASS reports

Russia sees ​no possibility ​of exchanging territory with ‌Ukraine as ​part of any peace deal, Vladimir Medinsky, Moscow's chief ‌negotiator in peace negotiations, was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS on Wednesday after two ‌days of talks in Abu Dhabi. Medinsky and ‌Ukrainian negotiators had earlier reported some progress in the talks that ended on Wednesday, but US mediators said there ⁠was ​a ⁠lack of trust between the warring sides and differences remained ⁠on issues including territory.

Medinsky was also cited as ​saying that if what he called a fair ⁠security system for Europe could be created, it ⁠would ​help ensure peace on the continent for decades, and possibly centuries, to come. He added ⁠that Russia's buffer zone along its border with Ukraine was ⁠already ⁠substantial and would keep expanding, according to the Interfax news agency.

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