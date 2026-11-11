Polish right turns out en masse for Independence Day march

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 22:46 IST
Polish right turns out en masse for Independence Day march

Tens ‌of ​thousands of right-wing supporters including Poland's nationalist president marched for Independence Day in the capital Warsaw on Wednesday against a backdrop of political friction over a mass shooting in the city of Krakow. The ‌annual rally – which this year carried the slogan "Poles are masters of their own land" – is viewed by right-wing parties as an expression of national pride. But centrists, now in power, say it has become a platform for racism.

Political sentiment is particularly sensitive after Prime Minister ‌Donald Tusk's government initially suggested that the man who killed six people in Krakow's main square on Saturday may have been motivated ‌by far-right ideology. President Karol Nawrocki, whose role is largely ceremonial, walked at the front of the crowd in Warsaw, which stretched for more than 3 km (1.9 miles). Many carried white-and-red flags and some ignited flares despite a ban by authorities.

"The atmosphere is, to put it mildly, quite heated," said packaging factory worker Pawel ⁠Karasnopolski, 51. "We ​must remember that we are ⁠all Polish and that we live in Poland. We want what is best for the country, so let this march be an expression of our devotion and ⁠love for our homeland, rather than an extension of all these existing conflicts."

Organisers estimated the crowd at about half a million, while city officials said ​it was 250,000. ANTI-TUSK SENTIMENT

Some banners read: “Make Europe white again” or "Tusk will not spit in our face". Chants were heard saying: "Donald, ⁠you idiot, we are going to get you". Giving a speech in the northwestern city of Szczecin, Tusk urged Poles to lower the tone of confrontation and remember ⁠the common ​good of independence, freedom and security.

Among the marchers were visiting foreign nationalists, including from Spain's Revuelta youth movement and Hungary's far-right Mi Hazánk party. Rafal Buca, a spokesperson for the march organisers, said they condemned any politicization of the Krakow shooting.

"We want a ⁠sovereign Poland, independent of foreign capitals," he added in comments to Reuters. "We also envision a Poland that is as mono-ethnic as possible." Security was ⁠tight, with extra police drafted ⁠in from outside the capital, concrete barriers installed on streets near the start, and nearby areas searched.

Authorities have in the past attempted to stop the march taking place following violence.

TRENDING

1
World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in Science

World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in S...

Global
2
Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Global
3
Cricket-Conway, Ravindra in New Zealand squad for India test series

Cricket-Conway, Ravindra in New Zealand squad for India test series

Global
4
Russia shoots down 92 drones over Leningrad region 

Russia shoots down 92 drones over Leningrad region 

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A More Educated World, but Where Are the Jobs? The Graduate Employment Challenge

India's Credit-Employment Divide: Why Lending Growth Matters More Than Banking Reach

The Disaster Preparedness Illusion: Why Cities Have Risk Plans but Remain Dangerously Exposed

Clean Energy Is Breaking Free From Oil, but Trade Wars Are Creating a New Financial Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026