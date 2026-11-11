QUOTES-World leaders speak at COP31 climate conference

World leaders including Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan set out their climate priorities in speeches at COP31 in Turkey ​on Wednesday.

Below are selected quotes: UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"The brutal truth is that the climate ​crisis is outrunning us. Emissions in 2025 reached all-time highs. Heat records ‌keep shattering. ​The last four years were the hottest ever and fossil fuel interests keep making a killing, while killing our planet. Climate disasters are pounding lives, livelihoods and economies across the globe. This is the path to mutually assured destruction" TURKISH PRESIDENT TAYYIP ERDOGAN

"Our battle with climate change unfortunately comes at a time when the international system ‌is grappling with tougher issues. Wars, crises, migration, famine and poverty increase the need for international solidarity each day. Besides humans, nature is also paying for the heavy price that armed conflicts are causing." BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT, LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA (via translator)

"A year ago, the planet left COP30 invigorated... (but) this momentum has dropped off at the start of this year. Climate change disappeared from the speeches and documents from global leadership. "In the G7 and G20 meetings fora that bring together the biggest ‌greenhouse effect gas emitters in the world, this concern turned into silence.

"We started talking more about weapons and tariffs than the survival of future generations. Energy transition started to be seen by some as a ‌hurdle to security and the prosperity of nations. With the wars and inflation knocing on our doors today, it is more difficult for us to have this climate catastrophe of tomorrow. "The planet cannot be in the mercy of hegemonic struggles."

"Climate agreements are the favorite targets of reactionary forces at COPs ... The privilege of veto and the power of money tip the scale. Sabotaging a climate regime is to destroy what the multilateral system has as its best. "The lack of consensus cannot become a hurdle for advancement. In times of polarization diplomacy needs ⁠to open windows where ​doors have been closed."

CHINESE VICE PRESIDENT HAN ZHENG (via translator) "It ⁠is important to follow the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities

"Developed countries should take the lead in emission reduction and honour their commitment of climate finance. All parties should fully deliver on their NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions) and should strive to do better." AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ⁠ALBANESE

"COP31 must be where our cooperation delivers practical results - unlocking investment in clean energy technologies, accelerating electrification, speeding up action for our oceans, unlocking climate finance for those who need it most. "We must ensure that we are heading towards a future where our ​energy is clean, reliable, and affordable, and our economies are strong."

ETHIOPIAN PRIME MINISTER, ABIY AHMED "To make the future affordable, we also need faster cuts in emissions.

"The more we spend coping with climate damage, ⁠the less we have to invest in schools, healthcare, and opportunity for our young people." "Those with the greatest responsibility and the means to act must lead with deeper cuts this decade."

SLOVENIAN PRESIDENT NATASA PIRC MUSAR "A gradual transition cannot become an excuse for endless delay. We must stop ⁠tiptoeing ​around the issue and start delivering on our commitments.

"We are not here to turn a blind eye to the interests of big oil companies, or put short sighted financial gains ahead of our future. If we cannot agree that human dignity and respect for nature must be at the heart of our decisions, then frankly, what is left to unite us as humanity?" EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN

"The world is witnessing the ⁠cost of continuing with the status quo, for our climate and for our energy security." "We must double down, and Europe will play its part

"We support the 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge, and I encourage others to ⁠do the same." MALDIVES PRESIDENT MOHAMED MUIZZU

"Developed countries must honour ⁠their climate finance obligations. Finance must be new, additional, predictable and grant-based." "We cannot be expected to borrow our way out of a crisis we did little to create. Resilience must not come at the cost of unsustainable debt."

IRANIAN PRESIDENT MASSOUD PEZESHKIAN (via translator) "We expect the global community to establish a genuine and meaningful link between climate commitments ‌in times of peace and responsibility in ‌times of war, to document and assess the environmental damages caused by military aggressions, and to develop compensation mechanisms."