Kennedy family tries to stop Trump's Washington arch

Several members of the ​Kennedy family, one of America's most ‌famous political ​dynasties, filed on Tuesday to join a court case aimed at stopping President Donald Trump from building a proposed triumphal arch in Washington, saying ‌it would obstruct views and cast shadows over their relatives' grave sites. The 250-foot (76-meter) arch, shown in a rendering to include a flame held by a 60-foot gold winged female figure and flanked by gold flying ‌eagles, would be situated across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial on a highway roundabout near ‌the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery.

A judge has already issued a temporary order blocking construction through November 19 as she considers whether to issue a preliminary injunction. The arch "will permanently cast shadows over and damage historically significant sight lines to the ⁠existing ​grave sites and memorials established ⁠in the Kennedy family’s honor at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as to the memorials of hundreds of thousands of fallen ⁠American heroes," the filing said.

The Kennedy family is one of the most prolific political dynasties in US history, notably ​including former President John F. Kennedy. Trump's health secretary is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew of ⁠the assassinated former president. "It is unfortunate to see that some members of the Kennedy family have joined the litigation against ⁠the ​Arch as the project is intended to honor our heroes who rest in Arlington Cemetery," a White House spokesman said in a statement, adding that the Trump administration would continue to make the ⁠case for the monument.

The Trump administration contends Congress approved the arch more than 100 years ago when it ⁠also authorized construction ⁠of a bridge across the Potomac River. It has said that the arch would honor veterans. Numerous Democrats in Congress have vowed to block construction once they take ‌control in ‌January, after winning November's midterm elections.

(Additional reporting by David ​Shepardson; editing by Michelle Nichols)