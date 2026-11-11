Kennedy family tries to stop Trump's Washington arch

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 23:00 IST
Kennedy family tries to stop Trump's Washington arch

Several members of the ​Kennedy family, one of America's most ‌famous political ​dynasties, filed on Tuesday to join a court case aimed at stopping President Donald Trump from building a proposed triumphal arch in Washington, saying ‌it would obstruct views and cast shadows over their relatives' grave sites. The 250-foot (76-meter) arch, shown in a rendering to include a flame held by a 60-foot gold winged female figure and flanked by gold flying ‌eagles, would be situated across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial on a highway roundabout near ‌the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery.

A judge has already issued a temporary order blocking construction through November 19 as she considers whether to issue a preliminary injunction. The arch "will permanently cast shadows over and damage historically significant sight lines to the ⁠existing ​grave sites and memorials established ⁠in the Kennedy family’s honor at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as to the memorials of hundreds of thousands of fallen ⁠American heroes," the filing said.

The Kennedy family is one of the most prolific political dynasties in US history, notably ​including former President John F. Kennedy. Trump's health secretary is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew of ⁠the assassinated former president. "It is unfortunate to see that some members of the Kennedy family have joined the litigation against ⁠the ​Arch as the project is intended to honor our heroes who rest in Arlington Cemetery," a White House spokesman said in a statement, adding that the Trump administration would continue to make the ⁠case for the monument.

The Trump administration contends Congress approved the arch more than 100 years ago when it ⁠also authorized construction ⁠of a bridge across the Potomac River. It has said that the arch would honor veterans. Numerous Democrats in Congress have vowed to block construction once they take ‌control in ‌January, after winning November's midterm elections.

(Additional reporting by David ​Shepardson; editing by Michelle Nichols)

TRENDING

1
World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in Science

World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in S...

Global
2
Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Global
3
Cricket-Conway, Ravindra in New Zealand squad for India test series

Cricket-Conway, Ravindra in New Zealand squad for India test series

Global
4
Russia shoots down 92 drones over Leningrad region 

Russia shoots down 92 drones over Leningrad region 

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A More Educated World, but Where Are the Jobs? The Graduate Employment Challenge

India's Credit-Employment Divide: Why Lending Growth Matters More Than Banking Reach

The Disaster Preparedness Illusion: Why Cities Have Risk Plans but Remain Dangerously Exposed

Clean Energy Is Breaking Free From Oil, but Trade Wars Are Creating a New Financial Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026