Indian Army delegation visits Indonesia to strengthen defence ties

Strengthening military-to-military engagement between India and Indonesia, a delegation from the 55th Army Higher Command Course of the Army War College visited the Indonesian National Armed Forces International Cooperation Centre (TNI-ICC) in Jakarta to exchange perspectives on defence and security cooperation. The visit, held on Wednesday, offered the Indian delegation insights into Indonesia's national defence and security framework while providing an opportunity to explore avenues for further collaboration between the armed forces of the two countries.

In a post on X on Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Jakarta said the delegation was received by senior Indonesian military officials, including Brigadier General TNI Perry Sandhi Sitompul, Commander of the TNI-ICC. "The delegation was received by Brig General TNI Perry Sandhi Sitompul, Commander, TNI-ICC and senior officers from the Indonesian Armed Forces. A holistic briefing on Indonesia's National Defence and Security Strategy, and the key role being played by the TNI in nation building, safety and security, was given by TNI-ICC to the course members."

The embassy further highlighted that the interaction provided a platform for exchanging views on existing defence cooperation arrangements and identifying potential areas for future collaboration. "This was followed by an insightful session that enabled discussions on existing mechanisms and future areas for bilateral defence cooperation. The visit of AHCC to TNI-ICC reinforces the growing synergy between both countries while providing future leaders of the Indian Armed Forces a deeper understanding of the national security landscape of Indonesia."

The latest engagement follows the conclusion of the 12th edition of the India-Indonesia joint military exercise 'Garuda Shakti 2026', which wrapped up with a closing ceremony in Banyuwangi, Indonesia, last week after 11 days of intensive joint training. Announcing the conclusion of the exercise, the Indian Embassy in Jakarta said in a post on X, "The 12th edition of Joint Military Exercise GARUDASHAKTI2026 between the Indian Army and Indonesian Army culminated with a Closing Ceremony at Banyuwangi, Indonesia, on 05 November 2026, marking the successful conclusion of 11 days of intensive joint training."

The embassy also highlighted the operational components of the exercise, which involved training across different terrains and culminated in a joint validation exercise. "The exercise encompassed rigorous training across jungle, island and coastal environments, culminating in a 48-hour Joint Validation Exercise that demonstrated enhanced interoperability, tactical synergy and combat readiness in multiple combat environments," it said.

The joint military exercise commenced in Banyuwangi on October 27, with the Indian contingent comprising personnel from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces). Indonesia was represented by troops from its Special Forces. (ANI)