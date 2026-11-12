China calls for efforts with US for early implementation of tariff-cut deal

​China's commerce ​ministry said on ‌Thursday it ​hoped the United States would ‌work with China to ensure that their $60 billion tariff reduction arrangement come ‌into effect as soon as ‌possible, thereby creating more favourable conditions for agricultural trade. The two sides maintain ⁠close ​communication ⁠regarding the implementation of the arrangement, He ⁠Yadong, a spokesperson for the ministry, ​said at a press briefing.

The ⁠ministry said last week that ⁠Beijing ​was open to buying more US farm goods, but ⁠only on the condition that the ⁠two ⁠sides implement their agreed "$30 billion-for-$30 billion" reciprocal tariff-reduction arrangement.