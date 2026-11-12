China calls for efforts with US for early implementation of tariff-cut deal
China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it hoped the United States would work with China to ensure that their $60 billion tariff reduction arrangement come into effect as soon as possible, thereby creating more favourable conditions for agricultural trade. The two sides maintain close communication regarding the implementation of the arrangement, He Yadong, a spokesperson for the ministry, said at a press briefing.
The ministry said last week that Beijing was open to buying more US farm goods, but only on the condition that the two sides implement their agreed "$30 billion-for-$30 billion" reciprocal tariff-reduction arrangement.