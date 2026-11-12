​China urges ​the US ‌to stop "fabricating ​so-called spy narratives and using ‌them as a pretext for imposing a technological blockade," its foreign ministry ‌spokesperson said when asked about ‌an allegation that a woman with whom Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had ⁠a relationship ​was ⁠a Chinese spy. China's scientific and technological ⁠progress is driven by independent innovation ​and open cooperation, Mao Ning ⁠said at a regular briefing on ⁠Thursday.

China ​is willing to work with the US to ⁠implement a consensus reached by their two ⁠heads ⁠of state, she said.