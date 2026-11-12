China urges US to stop 'fabricating' spy narrative over Nvidia

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 13:21 IST
China urges US to stop 'fabricating' spy narrative over Nvidia

​China urges ​the US ‌to stop "fabricating ​so-called spy narratives and using ‌them as a pretext for imposing a technological blockade," its foreign ministry ‌spokesperson said when asked about ‌an allegation that a woman with whom Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had ⁠a relationship ​was ⁠a Chinese spy. China's scientific and technological ⁠progress is driven by independent innovation ​and open cooperation, Mao Ning ⁠said at a regular briefing on ⁠Thursday.

China ​is willing to work with the US to ⁠implement a consensus reached by their two ⁠heads ⁠of state, she said.

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