China urges US to stop 'fabricating' spy narrative over Nvidia
China urges the US to stop "fabricating so-called spy narratives and using them as a pretext for imposing a technological blockade," its foreign ministry spokesperson said when asked about an allegation that a woman with whom Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had a relationship was a Chinese spy. China's scientific and technological progress is driven by independent innovation and open cooperation, Mao Ning said at a regular briefing on Thursday.
China is willing to work with the US to implement a consensus reached by their two heads of state, she said.