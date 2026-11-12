Paris police search for robbers after De Beers burglary

​Police are ‌searching for individuals ​who robbed jeweller De Beers in central Paris at 11:15 ‌a.m. (1015 GMT) on Thursday before they fled on motorcycles.

Paris police did not name the jeweller, which it ‌said was located in the second arrondissement, but ‌French media reported that it was De Beers. The individuals showed weapons during the robbery but did not ⁠fire ​them, Paris ⁠police said, adding that no one was hurt. De Beers, whose ⁠flagship store is located less than 300 metres (984.25 feet) ​away from the French justice ministry, did not ⁠respond to a request for comment.

French media showed videos ⁠of ​black-clad individuals with helmets on walking on the pavement in front of the jeweller holding ⁠guns before the heist and motorycles speeding away. The ⁠value ⁠of the items taken was not immediately clear.