Trump says ex Apple CEO Cook should replace Huang at Nvidia
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that former Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook should replace Jensen Huang as the CEO of Nvidia.
"NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple," Trump said on social media. "A Legend replaces a Legend!" he added. Cook stepped down after a 15-year stint as Apple's CEO in September and is now executive chairman at the iPhone-maker.
Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and is its fourth-largest investor, resigned as CEO and a member of the board on Thursday after reports said the 63-year-old, who is married, had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman whom US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing. Nvidia has announced that Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO as the company looks for a permanent successor, both internally and externally.