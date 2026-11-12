Trump says ex Apple CEO Cook should replace Huang at Nvidia

US President ​Donald Trump said ‌on Thursday that ​former Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook should replace Jensen Huang ‌as the CEO of Nvidia.

"NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, ‌there is only one man to take his ‌place - TIM COOK of Apple," Trump said on social media. "A Legend replaces a Legend!" he added. Cook stepped down after a ⁠15-year ​stint as ⁠Apple's CEO in September and is now executive chairman at the ⁠iPhone-maker.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and is its fourth-largest investor, resigned ​as CEO and a member of the ⁠board on Thursday after reports said the 63-year-old, who is married, ⁠had ​an affair with a Chinese businesswoman whom US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing. Nvidia has announced ⁠that Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will take over as ⁠interim CEO ⁠as the company looks for a permanent successor, both internally and externally.