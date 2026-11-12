A ​crash and fire involving ​a truck and several ‌other vehicles ​in the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah emirate killed 14 people and ‌injured 30 others, police said on Thursday, in one of the UAE's deadliest road crashes.

Fujairah Police said the ‌truck driver lost control of his vehicle shortly before ‌midnight on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, near the entrance to Fujairah. The truck struck another vehicle, then overturned and hit ⁠several ​vehicles that ⁠had stopped because of slow-moving traffic, police said. A fire broke out ⁠in the truck and spread to a number of damaged ​vehicles, police added.

Fifteen of the injured have been ⁠discharged from hospital while 15 remain under treatment, Fujairah Police said. ⁠The ​dead included Emiratis, while authorities were using DNA tests to identify some other victims. Emergency teams, civil ⁠defence, ambulance crews and police responded to the scene, extinguished the ⁠fire, ⁠transferred the injured to hospitals and secured the site, police said.