Soccer-FC Andorra keeper uncertain of return after De Miguel tragedy, says manager

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 21:34 IST
Soccer-FC Andorra keeper uncertain of return after De Miguel tragedy, says manager

FC ​Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono is yet to ​decide whether he will return ‌to competition, ​the club's manager Carles Manso said on Thursday, following the tragic death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel on November 3.

Owono was ‌involved in a collision with De Miguel on the pitch last week and the 30-year-old died in hospital the following day. The Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper released a statement through Andorra last week in which he ‌described the ordeal as "the most difficult days of my life."

"What we have to do is support ‌him in every way and be close to him," Manso said in a press conference. "We will give him space so that he feels completely free to make any decision, whether he wants to return, when, or if he does ⁠not want ​to return."

Manso said that ⁠Owono was spending time with his family, friends and partner and that it was a "very complicated situation to manage. "When ⁠he feels it is appropriate and when he feels genuinely ready to take a decision like that (he will do ​so)," added Manso.

Owono has 47 caps but was not called up for Equatorial Guinea's doubleheader ⁠with Zimbabwe in this international break. Andorra travel to Almeria on Saturday for their first fixture since De Miguel's death.

De Miguel's ⁠family ​released a statement on Thursday via the Spanish Players Association thanking those who had contributed to a GoFundMe page, which has reached €213,160 ($236.138,65). "We would like to express our heartfelt thanks for all ⁠the expressions of affection and support we have received," De Miguel's family said.

"We have been deeply ⁠moved to see so ⁠many of you rally behind this initiative." De Miguel's family also thanked third-tier club Hercules' forward Fran Sol, who set up the crowdfunding campaign, with the ‌proceeds destined ‌for De Miguel's relatives.

($1 = 0.9027 euros)

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