Three decades on, MQM founder Altaf Hussain's message revisited

A political address delivered by Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder and leader Altaf Hussain in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on May 25, 1997, is being revisited for its observations on Pakistan's democratic deficit, military interventions, institutional accountability and the rights of the Muhajir community. In his nearly three-decade-old address, Hussain presented a socio-political programme for addressing challenges at the local, regional and national levels, while raising fundamental questions about Pakistan's political and institutional framework.

A central theme of his speech was the lack of democracy in Pakistan. He criticised repeated military coups, arguing that successive military interventions had undermined democratic development and adversely affected the country's progress. Hussain also examined the role of Pakistan's state institutions, making a distinction between institutional policies and the ordinary personnel serving in them.

While expressing criticism of the country's institutional structure, he argued that ordinary soldiers should not be held responsible for the actions and decisions of their senior leadership. He also raised questions about the functioning of Pakistan's judicial system and the need for an impartial and accountable justice mechanism. Another significant part of the address focused on the historical contributions and sacrifices of the Muhajir community during the creation of Pakistan in 1947. Referring to the migration of millions of people from undivided India following Partition, Hussain recalled the hardships and sacrifices endured by their ancestors in the pursuit of a separate homeland.

He strongly defended the patriotism of the Muhajir community, questioning why people whose families had made enormous sacrifices for Pakistan were being labelled as traitors. He argued that their contribution to the country's creation and development should be recognised and their rights protected. The MQM emerged as a political representative of the Muhajir community, seeking greater political representation, equality and participation in Pakistan's governance system. Over the years, the party has also advocated broader political and institutional reforms.

Nearly three decades after the Birmingham address, the issues raised by Hussain continue to intersect with debates surrounding Pakistan's democratic institutions, civil-military relations, judicial independence, political representation and the rights of different communities. Altaf Hussain's supporters maintain that his political position and core message have remained consistent despite changing political circumstances. They regard the 1997 address as an important historical document reflecting his political thinking and his call for a democratic, just and equitable system.

The address offers an opportunity to revisit a significant period in Pakistan's political history and examine how the questions raised by Hussain nearly 30 years ago relate to the country's contemporary political and institutional realities. (ANI)