UN hails progress in Ebola response, cites insecurity as biggest challenge
UN health officials on Friday hailed progress in the Ebola response but cautioned that the disease continues to spread to more remote and dangerous parts of Congo. "We do see encouraging signs," said Chikwe Ihekweazu, head of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme, citing falling cases in former hotspots like Bunia and Nizi in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
"The biggest challenge the response faces right now is the rising insecurity," he added.