UN hails progress in Ebola response, cites insecurity as biggest challenge

​UN ​health ‌officials on Friday hailed ​progress in the ‌Ebola response but cautioned that the disease continues to spread ‌to more remote ‌and dangerous parts of Congo. "We do see encouraging signs," ⁠said ​Chikwe ⁠Ihekweazu, head of the World Health ⁠Organization's Health Emergencies Programme, citing ​falling cases in former hotspots ⁠like Bunia and Nizi in ⁠eastern ​Democratic Republic of Congo.

"The biggest challenge ⁠the response faces right ⁠now ⁠is the rising insecurity," he added.