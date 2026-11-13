Sweden's Kristersson to offer centre-right government plan to Centre Party amid post-election deadlock 

Sweden's ​caretaker Prime Minister ​Ulf Kristersson ‌said on ​Friday he would later in the day submit a ‌centre-right government policy proposal to the Centre Party, as he hopes to lure over ‌the kingmaker to the political right to ‌break a post-election deadlock. The centre-left, headed by Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson, won a ⁠slim ​majority in ⁠September's vote, but has been unable to agree ⁠on how to share power. Kristersson ​is meanwhile trying to build an alternative ⁠centre-right government.

Amid the deadlock, the Centre Party ⁠last ​week issued an ultimatum to both leaders to show how they ⁠could govern without support from the political fringes, ⁠and ⁠is expected to choose a side in the coming days.