Sweden's Kristersson to offer centre-right government plan to Centre Party amid post-election deadlock 

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 15:41 IST
Sweden's Kristersson to offer centre-right government plan to Centre Party amid post-election deadlock 

Sweden's ​caretaker Prime Minister ​Ulf Kristersson ‌said on ​Friday he would later in the day submit a ‌centre-right government policy proposal to the Centre Party, as he hopes to lure over ‌the kingmaker to the political right to ‌break a post-election deadlock. The centre-left, headed by Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson, won a ⁠slim ​majority in ⁠September's vote, but has been unable to agree ⁠on how to share power. Kristersson ​is meanwhile trying to build an alternative ⁠centre-right government.

Amid the deadlock, the Centre Party ⁠last ​week issued an ultimatum to both leaders to show how they ⁠could govern without support from the political fringes, ⁠and ⁠is expected to choose a side in the coming days.

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