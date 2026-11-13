Young Researchers Learn to Connect Science With Policy and Public Trust in Trieste

Thirty-four young professionals and early-career researchers gathered in Trieste, Italy, on 13 and 14 October 2026 to practise turning scientific evidence into messages that people can understand and use. Representing institutions in 17 countries, participants explored how research can inform public decisions, guide policy and encourage action on environmental and technological challenges. The two-day workshop focused on connecting scientific knowledge with the needs of policymakers, communities and the wider public.

The UNESCO Office in Venice organized the training with the Centre for Science Diplomacy for Environment and Society (CSD-ES) at the University of Plymouth and The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS). Discussions and practical exercises covered climate change, biodiversity, water security and emerging technologies, giving participants opportunities to work with issues relevant to their fields. Each activity encouraged them to consider how clear, responsible communication can improve understanding, build trust and support decisions informed by evidence.

Participants came from institutions across Europe, Africa and Asia, bringing different professional experiences and perspectives to the training. Their organizations included UNESCO Biosphere Reserves, UNESCO Global Geoparks, UNESCO Chairs and UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere Programme. This mix created opportunities to exchange approaches to communication and develop connections across UNESCO's scientific networks.

Practical exercises turn research into messages people can use

Four interactive modules covered strategic science communication, responsible communication of artificial intelligence and digital technologies, environmental communication rooted in local contexts, and storytelling for media and policy engagement. Working in groups, participants selected real environmental or technological challenges, identified their audiences and organized their messages around the problem, the evidence, the impact and a call to action. The exercises helped them practise explaining why scientific findings matter and what those findings could mean for the people receiving the message.

Presenting ideas to a live audience gave participants experience in explaining their work, responding to questions and receiving direct feedback. For researchers early in their careers, these exchanges offered a chance to test whether their messages were clear, credible and relevant to decision-makers. The sessions demonstrated how scientific findings can become accessible stories that engage different audiences and encourage informed action.

Responsible communication builds trust and encourages participation

A dedicated discussion on ethics, inclusion and youth leadership examined scientific integrity, communicating uncertainty and risk, countering misinformation and recognizing diverse knowledge systems. Participants considered how communication can encourage people to engage with scientific evidence and contribute to decisions affecting their communities. Trust, participation and respect for different perspectives emerged as essential parts of making research useful in public life.

Magdalena Landry, Director of the UNESCO Office in Venice, emphasized that young scientists already contribute to decisions shaping societies and the planet. She said scientific knowledge needs to be communicated clearly and responsibly, in ways people can understand, trust and apply. UNESCO's support for young researchers includes strengthening science literacy and encouraging dialogue between science, policy and society.

New connections create opportunities beyond the training room

The workshop strengthened existing cooperation and opened opportunities for continued collaboration, knowledge exchange and future training across UNESCO's scientific networks. Participants returned to their institutions and communities with skills to make research more accessible, connect evidence with decisions and support action towards a more sustainable future. Munira Raji, Head of CSD-ES at the University of Plymouth, described the training as an investment in emerging scientific leaders who can strengthen public trust and contribute to more inclusive, evidence-informed decisions for sustainable development.