France criticises 'demagogic' move by Israel to ban hard-left leader Melenchon

France has criticised as "demagogic" a ​decision by Israel to ban French ​hard-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchonand ‌another leading figure ​in his France Unbowed (La France Insoumise) party from entering the country.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it ‌would bar Melenchon and Mathilde Panot, the party’s parliamentary group chair, over "the extreme anti-Israel stance of La France Insoumise party and the outrageous statements made by its leaders."