Germany's Merz asks Trump for 'no surprises' from Putin talks

German Chancellor ​Friedrich Merz on Friday urged US ​President Donald Trump ‌not to ​spring any surprises during expected talks on Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China next ‌week.

"Some here in Dublin fear this could turn into a 'second Anchorage moment'," said Merz, referring to the Trump-Putin summit in Anchorage, Alaska, that European leaders ‌had viewed as a potentially pivotal moment in efforts to end ‌the war in Ukraine. "I therefore want to state our message to the United States very clearly: please, no surprises. Continue to play as part of 'Team Europe' and 'Team ⁠Ukraine'."

Merz is ​pushing for ⁠EU leaders to commit to supporting Ukraine as part of negotiations on the bloc's ⁠long-term budget. He said the proposal had received broad backing, although an agreement remained ​a long way off.

Following meetings between US and Russian representatives in Abu ⁠Dhabi this week, substantive peace negotiations are expected to begin in the coming weeks, ⁠with ​European participation for the first time, said Merz. He rejected Russia's calls to place Europe's security architecture at the centre of the ⁠talks, arguing that framework already existed in the form of NATO.

"The upcoming discussions ⁠must focus ⁠on one central question: within what framework can Ukraine's security be guaranteed once peace is achieved? First, however, we ‌must actually ‌reach that peace."