White House denies Hassett departing Trump administration

​The White House denied ‌on Friday that ​National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett was leaving the Trump administration in the coming weeks. Earlier on Friday, Semafor, ‌citing three people familiar with the plan, reported that Hassett was departing in the coming weeks and had been inquiring about roles outside the administration since before the Nov. 3 ‌midterm elections, which resulted in Democrats retaking both chambers of the US Congress, delivering ‌a blow for Republican President Donald Trump.

"There is no factual basis for this reporting. Kevin Hassett is a key member of President Trump’s economic team and will continue working to advance President Trump’s ⁠economic policies," ​a White House official ⁠said. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who could hold both roles, and his counselor, David Zervos, are among ⁠the people being eyed to replace Hassett, according to Semafor. The report said Hassett's plans could ​change.

Semafor said Hassett's departure would be the latest in a series of staffing ⁠changes at the White House. Last week, Trump replaced his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, with longtime ⁠aide Stephen ​Miller. The US Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hassett served as the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers during Trump's ⁠first administration. He left the role in 2019 but later returned to the White House to ⁠serve as ⁠a senior adviser to Trump during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hassett was considered to replace Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last year, but Kevin ‌Warsh eventually ‌got the role.