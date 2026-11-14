Dutch government set for weekend crisis talks to avert collapse

Dutch government parties will continue crisis talks over the weekend in an ‌effort to stave off the collapse of their minority government, Prime Minister Rob Jetten said on Friday. Jetten said he would make a last-ditch effort to hold together the government, which has been on the brink of collapse since a divisive debate ‌over wealth taxes on Thursday.

"Our work is not done," Jetten told reporters after seven hours of crisis talks ‌on Friday with leaders of his coalition partners. Less than a year since its installation, Jetten's three-party coalition is at odds over a deal that would secure support for a 2027 tax plan from the left-wing opposition in exchange for the coalition accepting higher taxes on wealth.

Jetten ⁠said the ​coalition leaders would have "thorough" discussions ⁠this weekend on how to improve their cooperation and achieve support for their proposals. But coalition party VVD sounded less optimistic, as its leader labelled ⁠the minority government "a failed experiment."

"We can't continue like this," VVD leader Dilan Yesilgoz said at a separate press conference. "Hopefully we ​can find a way out, but if we not, all three parties will have to draw their conclusions." TAX ⁠DEBATE EXPOSES DIVISIONS

The pro-business VVD has vehemently opposed the wealth tax amendment to the original tax plan, while Jetten's centrist D66 and the Christian ⁠Democrats ​endorsed it. The VVD ultimately voted against its own government's tax plan on Thursday evening, only to see it approved by a narrow majority with the support of opposition parties.

The vote had been the culmination of months ⁠of tense budget negotiations within the coalition, which lacks a majority in both houses of parliament and needs opposition support ⁠for all its proposals. The Netherlands ⁠is traditionally led by government coalitions with a majority in parliament.

But securing a majority has become increasingly difficult in a fractured political landscape, as voter preferences change in every cycle ‌and centrist ‌parties have steadily lost support.