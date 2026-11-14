US air force responds to suspected drone activity over RAF Lakenheath base in UK

US ​air ‌force personnel ​at the RAF Lakenheath base ‌in Britain responded to "suspected unauthorised drone activity" on Friday ‌evening, although no personnel, aircraft ‌or infrastructure were affected, a US air force spokesperson ⁠said.

"We ​continue ⁠to work closely with our ⁠host nation counterparts to ensure ​the safety and security ⁠of our U.S. service members, ⁠U.S. ​and host nation civilians, contractors, and all ⁠of our families," the ⁠spokesperson ⁠added.