US air force responds to suspected drone activity over RAF Lakenheath base in UK
US air force personnel at the RAF Lakenheath base in Britain responded to "suspected unauthorised drone activity" on Friday evening, although no personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected, a US air force spokesperson said.
"We continue to work closely with our host nation counterparts to ensure the safety and security of our U.S. service members, U.S. and host nation civilians, contractors, and all of our families," the spokesperson added.