FAA issues national ground stop due to "extraordinary circumstance and reasons for safety'
The US Federal Aviation Administration on Friday issued a national ground stop "due to extraordinary circumstance and reasons for safety" after the agency earlier reported serious air traffic control communications issues. Shortly before the announcement, the FAA halted traffic in Chicago due to air traffic control communications issues. The agency said, "All departing traffic should remain groundstopped until further notice." The FAA said international flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis.
The FAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.