FAA issues national ground stop due to "extraordinary circumstance and reasons for safety'

The ​US Federal Aviation Administration on Friday ‌issued a national ground stop "due to extraordinary circumstance and reasons for ‌safety" after the agency earlier reported ‌serious air traffic control communications issues. Shortly before the announcement, the FAA halted ⁠traffic ​in Chicago ⁠due to air traffic control communications ⁠issues. The agency said, "All departing traffic ​should remain groundstopped until further notice." ⁠The FAA said international flights ⁠will be ​managed on a case-by-case basis.

The FAA did not ⁠immediately respond to a request for comment.