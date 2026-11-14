Trump to hold summit with Xi, Putin in Shenzhen on Thursday, NY Post reports

​US ​President Donald ‌Trump will ​hold a trilateral summit ‌with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President ‌Vladimir Putin on the ‌sidelines of the annual APEC conference in Shenzhen ⁠on ​Thursday, ⁠the New York Post ⁠reported on Friday.

The trilateral discussion ​is expected to focus ⁠largely on developing an ⁠ambitious ​nuclear arms control pact, but discussions ⁠could also touch on ⁠North ⁠Korea and the Iran war, the Post ‌reported.