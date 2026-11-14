Trump to hold summit with Xi, Putin in Shenzhen on Thursday, NY Post reports
US President Donald Trump will hold a trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the annual APEC conference in Shenzhen on Thursday, the New York Post reported on Friday.
The trilateral discussion is expected to focus largely on developing an ambitious nuclear arms control pact, but discussions could also touch on North Korea and the Iran war, the Post reported.