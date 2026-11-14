Trump to hold summit with Xi, Putin in Shenzhen on Thursday, NY Post reports

​US President Donald Trump will hold a trilateral ‌summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the ‌annual APEC conference in Shenzhen on Thursday, ‌the New York Post reported on Friday.

The trilateral discussion is expected to focus largely on developing an ambitious ⁠nuclear ​arms control ⁠pact, but discussions could also touch on North Korea ⁠and the Iran war, the Post reported. Trump has ​already publicly indicated that he planned to ⁠meet with the two leaders.

"We'll talk a lot of ⁠things, ​including denuclearization, but we'll be talking a lot of things," Trump told reporters ⁠earlier this week. The White House and the Chinese embassy ⁠in ⁠Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.