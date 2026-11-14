Soccer-Reijnder's hat-trick fires Dutch to 7-0 rout of Greece, Germany beat Serbia

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2026 03:30 IST
Soccer-Reijnder's hat-trick fires Dutch to 7-0 rout of Greece, Germany beat Serbia

Tijjani Reijnders netted ​a first-half hat-trick as ​the Netherlands thrashed Greece ‌7-0 ​in the Nations League on Friday, while Germany earned a 3-1 victory away ‌to Serbia in the other Group A2 game. The Dutch were 5-0 up at the break, with Crysencio Summerville putting the ‌hosts ahead in the sixth minute before Reijnders ran ‌riot and Jurrien Timber notched their fifth before halftime. Timber scored again just before the hour mark with Donyell Malen netting the final ⁠goal.

Germany ​took a ⁠third-minute lead through an own-goal and Florian Wirtz added a second 11 ⁠minutes later. Brajan Gruda scored on his debut five minutes ​after the break before Srdan Babic pulled one back for ⁠Serbia who finished the game with nine men. The Netherlands are top ⁠of ​the standings on 11 points and Germany moved level on eight points with Greece to leave the three ⁠sides battling it out for two quarter-final places on Monday. ⁠Germany will ⁠welcome the Netherlands to Berlin while Greece host a Serbian side that has lost all ‌five ‌fixtures.

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