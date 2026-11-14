Rugby-France stun South Africa 21-19 in Nations Championship

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2026 04:16 IST | Created: 14-11-2026 04:16 IST
Rugby-France stun South Africa 21-19 in Nations Championship

France beat ​South Africa 21-19 in ​a tactically intriguing contest ‌on ​Friday, with Fabien Galthie's side overcoming the world champions after outfoxing Rassie Erasmus ‌in a battle of coaching gambles.

South Africa's wholesale front-row changes had little impact on France's own ploy, with Antoine Dupont named at ‌flyhalf before moving to his customary scrumhalf role during the ‌match. Dupont played a key role as the Six Nations champions secured their first victory over South Africa at the Stade de France since 2005. ⁠Aaron ​Grandidier Nkanang, ⁠Theo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored France's tries, while Maxime Lucu kicked six ⁠points.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Reinach and Malcolm Marx crossed for South Africa, ​with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu converting the first two tries. Jasper Wiese ⁠was shown a 20-minute red card after his yellow card was upgraded ⁠by ​the bunker review system for a dangerous clear-out at a ruck. The victory left France on top of the ⁠Northern Hemisphere standings on 21 points. South Africa, suffering their first defeat ⁠of the ⁠Nations Championship, remained top of the Southern Hemisphere table on 21 points but face pressure ‌from New ‌Zealand.

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