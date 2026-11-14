US ground stop about to be lifted, official says
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 - A US halt to airplace takeoffs that has grounded thousands of flights nationwide is about to be lifted, a US official said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 - A US halt to airplace takeoffs that has grounded thousands of flights nationwide is about to be lifted, a US official said on Friday.
Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.
By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.