US Transportation Department says air traffic system gave inconsistent data prompting shutdown

​US ​Transportation Secretary Sean ‌Duffy said ​a legacy air traffic ‌control communications system became overloaded and began issuing faulty data prompting ‌a nationwide groundstop on ‌Friday that led to more than 10,000 cancelled and delayed ⁠flights.

"Our ​switches, ⁠our routers, actually got overloaded ⁠with data... They started to ​give us inconsistency in the ⁠data ... and because of that, ⁠we ​shut the system down," Duffy said at ⁠a White House briefing, adding it ⁠had ⁠intermittent communication and intermittent radar.