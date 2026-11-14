US Transportation Department says air traffic system gave inconsistent data prompting shutdown
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a legacy air traffic control communications system became overloaded and began issuing faulty data prompting a nationwide groundstop on Friday that led to more than 10,000 cancelled and delayed flights.
"Our switches, our routers, actually got overloaded with data... They started to give us inconsistency in the data ... and because of that, we shut the system down," Duffy said at a White House briefing, adding it had intermittent communication and intermittent radar.