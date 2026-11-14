Following is a ​summary of ​current entertainment ‌news briefs.

K-pop's ​Stray Kids to take 'RUN IT' ‌tour to North America and Europe in 2027

Members of the K-pop ‌group Stray Kids are set ‌to perform in some of the biggest venues of their careers, ⁠as ​their ⁠extended "RUN IT" world tour moves into ⁠more stadiums across North America and ​Europe in 2027. The North American ⁠leg opens in Seattle on May 16, ⁠2027, ​with the tour also set to include shows in ⁠Vancouver, Los Angeles, Paris, London ⁠and ⁠Barcelona among others, culminating in a summer performance at ‌the ‌San Siro Stadium ​in Milan.